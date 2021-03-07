River Bluff celebrates first state title

Aiken, S.C (WIS) - The crown belongs to River Bluff. The Gators take down the four-time defending state champs, Dorman, to claim the 2021 5A boys state championship. River Bluff wins Saturday’s title game, 57-45, marking the first title in program history.
“When you go and play a great team like Dorman, it wasn’t something personal that we felt being an underdog,” said Gators head coach Benjamin Lee. “We know that’s a dynasty. We took great pride in playing against them. We felt like we didn’t have anything to lose. So, why wouldn’t you come and give it your best shot?”
Senior forward Myles Jenkins certainly did. He starred for the Gators. He finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks.
“When we needed something, he put us on his back,” added Lee.
“Feels great,” Jenkins added. “I’ve been playing with these guys since fourth, fifth grade. Growing up with your brothers like this and being able to go out with a championship feels great.”
River Bluff confidently took the court on the biggest stage. The Gators, behind Jenkins, chomped down on the Cavaliers in the first quarter. He dropped eight of the first 11 points for River Bluff, as they opened up on a 13-4 run to start the title game.
Gators forward Preston Hearn ignited the crowd with a triple from beyond the arc with under two minutes in the first. And right before the buzzer rang to close out the frame, Malachi Reeves added another three-pointer to make it 21-12 River Bluff.
Dominant Dorman entered the second quarter in the trail position to a hungry sharp-shooting Gators team.
The Cavaliers flipped the script to begin the second. Dorman utilized great transition offense, mixed with good passing, to sprint to an 8-0 run, to shrink River Bluff’s lead to a mere point with 5:23 to play.
River Bluff refused to flinch behind the fantastic first-half play from Jenkins. The senior star scored 19 points in the first 16 minutes, as the Gators checked into the locker room with a 30-27 lead.
The Gators’ offense cooled off to begin the second half. It allowed Dorman to move in front early in the third quarter, 31-30, its first lead of the game since being up 2-0. The Cavaliers were able to keep the Gators potent attack quiet to lead by three entering the final frame.
Late fourth quarter, trailing by two, Hearn camped out at the top of the key and knocked down a huge three-point field goal. Hearn’s bucket gave the Gators a 46-45 lead.
Dorman called a timeout with under three minutes to go in the game to perhaps quiet the Gators supporters roaring from the stands.
Jenkins, under the radar all year long, rises to the occasion with another pivotal basket late in the fourth. He knocks down the mid-range jumper near the baseline to give the Gators a 48-45 advantage with around 1:30 to play in the game.
River Bluff’s defense held tight to deny Dorman opportunities to find the equalizer. The Gators made smart decisions, were strong with the basketball, and made critical free throws to put the game on ice.
“You can’ beat this; it’s awesome,” exclaimed Jenkins. “We were the underdogs coming in here. No one thought we had a chance. We just used that as fuel.”
“I knew they were tough,” said Lee about his Gators team. “I see them every day. I probably provided some callouses for them. I didn’t know they were that tough. That goes to show the special young men, the families they come from, and how they’ve been raised. All I said coming in is we knew who Dorman was. We wanted to figure out who we could be.”
The Gators celebrated a remarkable accomplishment. Not many expected them to defeat a Dorman squad seeking a fifth consecutive state title.
River Bluff did that to earn its first championship.
