No. 7 S Carolina women top No. 14 Tennessee, reach SEC final

GAMECHANGER Trailing 11-10 at the 4:38 point of the first quarter, sophomore Aliyah Boston drained a three to jumpstart a 19-2 run over the final 4:18 of the quarter that put the Garnet and Black in front for good. Senior LeLe Grissett accounted for four points in the run, while sophomore Zia Cooke scored the final six points of the quarter herself. KEY STAT The Gamecocks won the turnover battle on Saturday, 18-13, and capitalized on those to the tune of 19 points, eclipsing the six points off turnovers tallied by the Lady Vols. NOTABLES