Lowcountry couple celebrates 61st wedding anniversary at hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center says they have helped a Lowcountry patient renew her vows with her husband in the face of COVID-19 hospital limitations.
With the help of their family and staff at Trident Medical Center David and Inez Shuler renewed their wedding vows on the 61st celebration of their first wedding anniversary.
Trident says the couple met in New York unaware they both had ties to the Lowcountry.
The couple moved to Jedburg in Dorchester County where they raised seven children, who describe them as the best parents children could have. The Shuler’s children say their parents are so loving and giving that many other children who know them call them mom and dad too.
Their daughter Eileen McFadden, conducted Saturday’s exchange of vows.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.