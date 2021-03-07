LMC to open community medical center in Northeast Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center has announced it will be opening a new community medical center in Northeast Columbia.
The facility, located on the 3000 block of Longtown Commons Drive, will open on Tuesday, March 9.
The facility will offer urgent care; imaging services, including mobile MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, CT and women’s imaging; and physical and occupational therapy. There will also be a café and meeting space on the first floor.
“Lexington Medical Center Northeast improves access to care for patients in this community and enhances the services they receive from other Lexington Medical Center providers,” Lexington Medical Center President and CEO Tod Augsburger said. “This facility helps us meet the health care needs in a growing community and gives us the opportunity to provide a wider array of services for our patients.”
The second, third, fourth, and fifth floors will house physician practices, as many Lexington Medical Center specialists are opening satellite offices at this facility. Physician practices including Lexington Podiatry and Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine will open on March 15. Lexington Urology will open an office there on April 1. This summer, Lexington ENT & Allergy, Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center, and cardiac rehabilitation will open there.
Lexington Medical Center Northeast will be the largest community medical center in the hospital’s network of care. At more than 225,000 square feet, the five-story building is more than double the size of the hospital when it opened in 1971.
Urgent Care will provide services through the evening hours to give patients an option other than visiting an emergency room. It will be open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
In the future, Lexington Medical Center hopes to add outpatient surgery services and a fixed unit MRI at the facility.
“Lexington Medical Center Northeast extends our network of care further into the community, improving access to our physicians, advanced practice providers, and health care services, bringing them closer to our patients in Northeast Columbia,” Physician Network Administration Vice President Lara Lott Moore said.
