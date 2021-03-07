LCSD: Man arrested in connection with theft of catalytic converter

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the theft of catalytic converters.
Rudolph Edward Myers, 50, has been charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, tampering with a vehicle, and possession of meth.
On February 28, deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle at a business on St. Andrews Road.
“A deputy found Myers in a business parking lot in the process of jacking up a car,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputy found a saw and numerous blades in Myers’ truck. The deputy also found a freshly cut catalytic converter in the truck’s toolbox.”
Myers was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He’s been released after meeting the conditions of his bond.
