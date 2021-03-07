FIRST ALERT - Sunny skies this week, with temperatures warming up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some warmer and more spring-like weather on the way!
It’s severe weather awareness week, today’s topic is Watch vs. Warnings. Know that if there is a watch, that means the ingredients are there for severe weather to occur. A warning means that a storm has formed and is producing severe weather.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Temps today are warmer, temps in the mid 60s.
- Expect 70s the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine.
- Our warmest day is Saturday with highs in the low 80s.
- We have a chance of rain Monday-Wednesday with cooler temps in the mid 60s.
First Alert Weather Summary
High pressure and a large ridge in the jet stream will keep us sunny for the next several days. Expect highs in the mid 60s today.
Lows are in the mid 30s Tuesday morning and highs reach the low 70s as high pressure moves to the east and brings in a more southerly flow. Highs are in the low 70s.
Wednesday this continues with upper 30s for lows and with even more southern flow our highs reach the mid 70s.
The warming trend continues into Thursday with low 40s for lows and mid to upper 70s for highs under mostly sunny skies.
Friday we have upper 70s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Morning lows are in the low 50s.
We have a few clouds Saturday with morning lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the low 80s.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Today: Sunny with temps in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Friday : Partly Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.
