FIRST ALERT - Dry and warmer conditions will usher us into the workweek.

By Von Gaskin | March 7, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 8:39 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • The chill is still around, today will feature highs in the upper 50s and low 60s
  • Warmer weather is expected to start tomorrow with highs in the low 60s.
  • The warming trend will really increase starting Wednesday with highs in the 70s thru the end of the week
First Alert Weather Summary

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern. That means the rain chances will stay low for the entire week

Morning low temperatures will be cold in the 30s for the next few mornings, but the afternoon warming trend will make for comfortable conditions

First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.Monday: Mostly sunny with temps in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday- Friday : Partly Sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

