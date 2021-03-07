Brookland Baptist partners with Lexington Medical to provide COVID vaccinations

By WIS News 10 Staff | March 7, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 12:57 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church has partnered with Lexington Medical Center to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to the community.

Beginning March 11, Lexington Medical Center will host a clinic for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. On Sundays, the clinic will be open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Vaccinations will be appointment only.

