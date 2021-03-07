Baseball Sweeps Mercer; Wins 10th Straight to Start the Year

The trio of Julian Bosnic, Jack Mahoney and Brett Kerry combined to strike out 16 batters and allow just the two hits. Bosnic pitched 5.2 innings of no-hit baseball with nine strikeouts, which tied a career high, and four walks. He picked up his first win of the season. Mahoney struck out four in 2.1 innings of relief, allowing just one hit with two out in the eighth. Kerry picked up his first save of 2021, striking out the side and allowing one hit in the ninth.