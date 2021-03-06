SC man attacks girlfriend, sets fires over stimulus check

The man faces attempted murder charges. (Source: WCAX)
By Associated Press | March 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 3:47 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man is in custody for allegedly twice attacking his girlfriend and setting several fires because he was angry his $600 stimulus check was taken by the government to pay back child support.

At a news conference Friday, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said 36-year-old Ray Michael Bradford Jr., of Spartanburg, has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of arson, and malicious destruction of property.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports a magistrate judge Thursday denied bond.

It was unknown if Bradford had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

