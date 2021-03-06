One year after first COVID cases, SC businesses still working to bounce back

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One year since South Carolina’s first case of the coronavirus, businesses in the state are looking to the future while trying to bounce back.
This as many of our state’s COVID-19 restrictions become a thing of the past.
The Pilates Studio of Lexington went weeks without profit when Governor McMaster first ordered gyms to close.
“We lost eight weeks of business and then on top of that a lot of our clients are taking care of older parents and we have some older clients as well, who didn’t feel comfortable coming back to the facility even after the reopening,” owner Gary Davis said.
Now Davis says his business is still working to get back to where they were pre-pandemic.
“They one by one were coming back, now we’re up almost 80% where we were before,” Davis said.
After a year of COVID, it’s not just businesses looking to bounce back. Many South Carolinians have spent months working from home. Now some are hitting the gym to drop the COVID-15.
“It makes a huge difference on how you feel about yourself and how you feel physically, so we were thrilled to open the doors that day,” Davis said.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.