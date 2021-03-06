Lauren Adams is an award-winning TV reporter who moved to Columbia from Atlanta, GA where she worked for WSB-TV.
Before Atlanta, Lauren reported on the West Coast in sunny San Diego at KGTV.
Lauren has also worked in Knoxville, TN, Dothan, AL and Jefferson City, MO.
During her time in Dothan, Lauren had the opportunity to go overseas for two weeks and report on the war in Iraq. She was embedded with Army Corps of Engineers focusing on the rebuilding and reconstruction in the region. She won several broadcasting awards after this assignment.
Lauren graduated from the Henry Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia. She’s been nominated for several Emmy’s and won an Edward R. Murrow award.
In her spare time, Lauren loves to travel the world and spend time with her husband who is stationed at Fort Jackson. Lauren hopes to get to a USC football game because she loves SEC football!
If you have a story idea, don’t hesitate to email her at lauren.adams@wistv.com.
