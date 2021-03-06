Clemson defeats Pitt on Senior Day

Pitt chipped away at its deficit and entered halftime trailing 38-36. However, Clemson quickly regained the momentum out of the break with a 5-0 run to start the second half. Dawes and Honor each poured in a 3-pointer in the early goings of the half, and Dawes came up with a 3-point play via a contested layup and an ensuing free throw. A triple from Tyson increased the Tigers’ edge to 11 with 13:58 remaining, and Tyson again placed his team ahead by 11 with another trey at the 12:14 mark. From there, Clemson built a comfortable lead and a 3-pointer by Dawes in the final minute wrapped up the 77-62 triumph.