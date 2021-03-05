17-year-old charged with murder in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old has been charged with murder as an adult after a deadly shooting in the Capital Heights neighborhood of Columbia.
The shooting happened Feb. 23 in the 100 block of Cardamon Court, which is off Farrow Road near Columbia College Drive.
Two people were injured in the shooting and one of the victims, Leroy Nix III, died at the hospital.
Police had been looking for Javion Harper to charge him in the crime.
He turned himself in Friday and was charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials say Harper was arguing and fighting with the victims prior to the shooting.
He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
