W.J. Keenan fends off Bishop England to claim title

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - W.J. Keenan secures the crown for the second consecutive season. The Raiders claim the 3A Girls State Championship on Friday night, 62-55, over Bishop England. The victory secures history, with Keenan earning back-to-back titles for the first time.
“That was the goal we set out [to do],” said head coach Reggie McLain. “The girls were trying to set the record this year, and they were able to accomplish it.”
Early on from the USC Aiken Convocation Center, the Raiders seem poised to cruise to the record. Keenan opened up the game rolling to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. They did so without sophomore star MiLaysia Fulwiley making a field goal in that fantastic opening stretch.
Fulwiley’s first bucket came at the 1:05 mark left in the first quarter. She attacked the paint from the top of the key for the hoop and the harm. The basket made it 18-6 Raiders, marking the beginning of a huge first half for Fulwiley.
She finished with 17 first-half points, with the last bucket finding the bank from beyond the arc to lift Keenan to a 37-20 advantage at the break.
The Raiders held a 14-point lead entering the final quarter, 50-36. Bishop England displayed toughness with big buckets and a stingy defense. The Raiders once comfortable lead shrunk to 51-46 with 2:54 remaining in the game.
“We knew they were going to make a good push,” said McLain.
“I was having some trouble getting some shots in,” added Fulwiley. “I knew me and my teammates were going to hold it together. I kind of got scared a little bit. I told my team, let’s wrap this thing up, and we knew what we had to do.”
The Raiders went without a made field goal for more than five minutes in the fourth. Their first came on an inbounds feed from Fulwiley to Tamyra Davis with under three minutes remaining. It extended Keenan’s lead to eight.
Bishop England pulled to within three points, 58-55, with 51 seconds left to play.
Fulwiley made several clutch free throws, added a timely block to remove all dought on who the winner would be. The Raiders held on for the victory behind excellent team defense and Fulwiley’s game-high 29 points.
“It feels good to accomplish so many goals,” Fulwiley added.
“That’s what she’s been doing all year, stepping up, being a leader on the floor, making plays,” McLain said about his star, Fulwiley.
“This was big when you consider everything we had to go through,” McLain added. “Stopping the season, starting again, kids coming in from home for virtual school. It was a big championship.”
Fulwiley added she would not celebrate this title for long, as she plans to be back to working out in the gym tomorrow.
