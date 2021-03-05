RCSD: Man wanted for breaking into Rhema Christian Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help to identify a man wanted for burglary.
The incident occurred on March 3 at a church on the 2600 block of Seminole Road.
Around 4:15 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the Rhema Christian Center. Upon arrival, they found a shattered window in the pastor’s office.
Church surveillance video showed a man going through drawers and checking door handles. After an alarm when off, the suspect escaped through a window with an Easter basket valued at $200.00.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a navy-blue hoodie and jeans.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000
