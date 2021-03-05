My Take: Cleaning up SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is still struggling with roadside litter.
After a series of editorials calling out hideous blemishes on our landscape, the state has yet to step up.
We contacted the state to get answers.
Brian Symmes, Communications Director for Governor Henry McMaster says,
“The unfortunate truth is that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem by preventing normal cleaning efforts and increasing the number of South Carolinians who are opting for drive-thru dining as opposed to dining in a restaurant.”
We are told the South Carolina Department of Transportation is currently preparing to hire more private contractors to help with litter cleanup on our interstates and secondary roads.
Apparently, Governor McMaster is aware of the litter problem and his administration has placed an unprecedented amount of focus and attention to the waste in South Carolina.
But we find that hard to believe. More locals are taking action to fight trash.
We received this email from Debra Roof.
She says, “We take litter on our street and across South Carolina very seriously. You would think according to demographics that people in our demographic would not litter. We have had many surprises in our 24 years on Catawba Trail, just feet outside Lexington Town city limits. Litter is everywhere in South Carolina.”
Debra’s husband Rick has spent time picking up trash on the Catawba trail in Lexington for 24 years. Thank you, Rick for taking pride in keeping our neighborhoods clean and tidy.
Donna Mack reached out to WIS after seeing our previous editorial on cleaning up South Carolina. She says she pleaded with former governor Nikki Haley’s office to address the litter.
Donna says quote, “Today, my neighbors meet once a month to clean our streets, but it sure would be nice to have the state use tax dollars to allow those who have been convicted of nonviolent crimes to give back by beautifying our state.” Donna sent pictures of her neighbors hard at work making Columbia a safer, cleaner, and healthier city.
We all should engage in the civic duty of polishing up our neighborhoods.
Littering is a global issue. Can we all do just a little bit to fix it? Let’s think before tossing. It’s not somebody else’s problem to deal with. It’s All of Ours. And That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
