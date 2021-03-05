Man charged with attempted murder after north Columbia stabbing

John Geiger faces attempted murder charges in the stabbing. (Source: CPD)
By Laurel Mallory | March 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 10:32 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 65-year-old man faces attempted murder charges in a stabbing in north Columbia.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street near Main’s Best Station, at the intersection of Main and Elmwood Avenue, police said.

Officers said the suspect, John Geiger, was arguing with a man before the stabbing.

The victim is still in the hospital. He has not been identified.

Officers, including a K9 team, set up a perimeter after the stabbing and quickly arrested Geiger.

Geiger faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $30,000 surety bond.

