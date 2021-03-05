Man charged with attempted murder after north Columbia stabbing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 65-year-old man faces attempted murder charges in a stabbing in north Columbia.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street near Main’s Best Station, at the intersection of Main and Elmwood Avenue, police said.
Officers said the suspect, John Geiger, was arguing with a man before the stabbing.
The victim is still in the hospital. He has not been identified.
Officers, including a K9 team, set up a perimeter after the stabbing and quickly arrested Geiger.
Geiger faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $30,000 surety bond.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.