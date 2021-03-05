Lexington Police searching for suspects who stole $16K in stuff from Best Buy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate two people in connection with the theft of several items from Best Buy.
The incident occurred in the Town of Lexington on Feb. 28.
Officials say the suspects stole six Apple MacBook laptops valued at over $16,000.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Detective Payton by phone at 803-358-7271 or by email at bpayton@lexsc.com.
