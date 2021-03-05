LCSD: 3 arrested, 3 wanted in connection with financial fraud

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested three people and is searching for three others in connection to a scheme featuring stolen and forged checks, and fraudulent bank accounts.
“Our investigation into the scheme started during a Jan. 26 traffic stop on a stolen vehicle,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputy found checks that appeared to be forged and numerous debit cards inside the car. We eventually determined they had been stolen from mailboxes.”
LCSD received assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with the case.
“We worked together to uncover a scheme that started at the end of 2020 where the suspects were depositing stolen and forged checks into fraudulent bank accounts,” Sheriff Koon said. “These bank accounts were in the names of more than 20 people who had no idea their identities had been compromised.”
Rachel Dawn Elizabeth Hayden, 20, has been arrested and charged with financial identity fraud, financial transaction card theft, criminal conspiracy, and a drug charge.
Cathy Lynn Sayman, 21, has been arrested and charged with financial identity fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.
Christopher Stokes Shealy Jr., 23, has been arrested and charged with financial identity fraud, financial transaction card theft, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and a drug charge.
David Alan Payton, 20, Joshua Keith Shanklin, 25, and James Elbert Tindall, 22, are wanted on charges in connection with the scheme.
“Anyone who knows where Payton, Shanklin, and Tindall might be should share that information with us through Crimestoppers,” Sheriff Koon said. “You can use the Crimestoppers app or website to share those tips with us.”
