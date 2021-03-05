Large fire damages home on Lake Murray

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A large fire heavily damaged a house on Lake Murray in Gilbert on Friday morning, officials said.
It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of Shull Avenue, on Shull Island in Lake Murray.
Firefighters said large flames were seen coming from the house when they got there. Crews had to use a water shuttle to fight the fire.
Thankfully, no one was hurt because the home’s smoke alarms woke up the residents.
The fire significantly damaged the house, however, and the three people who lived there were displaced.
Officials have not said what caused the fire.
