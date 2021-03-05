In-person court proceedings in S.C. to resume March 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – In-person proceedings at courts across the Palmetto State will resume this month.
The order signed by South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty authorizes in-person proceedings to begin at circuit, family, probate, and master-in-equity courts on March 15. Circuit courts may also conduct in-person grand jury proceedings on that day.
According to the order, circuit courts across South Carolina may begin holding jury trials on Monday, April 5.
The South Carolina Supreme Court said COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, including the use of face masks.
In-person proceedings were most recently suspended in January due to the virus concerns.
