Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Clara

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Clara, a 3-year-old retriever mix looking for a quiet, loving home.
The pup was rescued from a municipal shelter a couple of months ago. She was adopted quickly, but sadly returned after only a couple of weeks. Her new owners didn’t have the time to work with her on her anxiety.
Clara’s fearfulness could very well be the result of abuse, but her rescuers can’t say that for sure. She is afraid of strangers, especially children. She is OK around dogs that she knows but unfamiliar ones make her nervous.
But the rewarding part of rescue is seeing an animal truly blossom and transform with a little patience and lots of love!
Clara needs a family who is home often and can help her come out of her shell. Once she warms up to you, she loves to jump up on your lap and get all the love.
This doggo loves treats and wants to please. She is so gentle and loves to cuddle, give kisses, wag her tail and flash that beautiful smile!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
