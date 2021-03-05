First Alert Forecast: Cooler temps today with some clouds by tonight

By Adam Clark | March 4, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 4:36 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cool skies today with highs in the low 60s. More clouds build tonight into Saturday morning.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Mostly sunny skies with low 60s today.

· Clouds tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

· Clouds for Saturday morning then turning to some sunshine by the afternoon.

· Cooler than average temperatures today through Monday.

· Much warmer weather is expected in the mid to upper 70s late next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

Sunshine is abound today with just a few clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures are in the low 60s. A weak and dry cold front moves to the south and we are cooler because of it.

Saturday we have clouds in the morning and then some sunshine during the afternoon. Morning lows are down to 39 and highs reach the upper 50s.

Sunday high pressure to our north continues to funnel in cooler air to the south. Morning lows are in the low 30s and highs reach the low 60s. Frost is a concern for Sunday morning.

We have sunny skies Monday with lows down to 30 and highs reach the upper 50s. Watch out for some patchy frost in the morning. We still have cool air from a trough in the jet stream. But the trough moves east and then a ridge builds from the west Tuesday, this helps us warm up into the mid 60s. Expect sunny skies.

Low 70s arrive Wednesday with sunny skies as the ridge settles in over the south.

Today: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Clouds & Sun. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Sunny. A Warmer Day. Highs in the mid 70s.

