First Alert Forecast: Cool this weekend, then much warmer next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking cooler weather for your weekend, then much warmer weather as we move through next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight will be cloudy and chilly. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
· Cool weather is expected for your weekend. We’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday and Sunday.
· We’ll see a few more clouds on Saturday, especially for the first half of your day. Then, a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday.
· We’ll start the work week with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 60s on Monday and the mid 60s by Tuesday.
· Much warmer weather is expected later next week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see cloudy skies as a weak disturbance passes near our area. Most of our area should remain dry. However, a stray sprinkle or isolated shower could develop for communities in the CSRA and/or the extreme southern Midlands into early Saturday morning. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s.
On Saturday, we’ll see more clouds to start, then a mix of sunshine and clouds through the rest of the day. Again, most of the area should be dry, but a stray sprinkle or isolated shower is not out of the question for a couple of communities in the Midlands. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
For Sunday, it will remain cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 60s on Monday and the mid 60s on Tuesday.
Much warmer weather moves in later next week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A few showers are possible next weekend.
Tonight: Cloudy & Chilly. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Clouds & Sun. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. A Warmer Day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
