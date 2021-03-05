Family remembers woman shot to death at N. Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Late Monday afternoon, North Charleston Police said they arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 74-year-old woman.
Zaswan E. Rosendary is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard.
Mary Hayre was found in her car Saturday at the Pine Crest Apartments on Pinefield Court around 1:40 p.m. when police responded to a report of a shooting.
Hayre’s daughter, Pamela Geridore, says her mother was there to pick-up her great-grandson’s phone he left at a friend’s house. Hayre did not live at the complex.
“She was very passionate about her grandkids, her kids, all of us, she was everything she was the rock of the family,” Geridore said.
Authorities say when they arrived at the complex they found Hayre slumped over inside a car in the parking lot. EMS says she died at the scene.
Geridore said she was on the phone with her mother when it happened. She thought it was a car crash.
“All I heard was boom, boom, boom and her saying, ‘Oh my God, oh my God,’ and it kind of sounded like a choking sound,” Geridore said. “I was like momma momma, I kept calling her and she won’t answer me so I was just thinking the seatbelt got stuck around her neck or something.”
Her daughter says she thought the noises came from her hitting three cars in a crash.
“In reality those were gunshots,” Geridore said.
Prior to word of the arrest Monday afternoon, the family asked anyone with information to come forward.
“It was a nice, beautiful day outside everybody was outside, but all of sudden nobody was outside to hear anything,” daughter-in-law, LaTasha Hayre said. “Those of you who do know something need to come forward and say something. If it was your parent, your sister or your brother, you’d wouldn’t want to be standing here doing the same thing we’re doing.”
The family is planning to hold a vigil Tuesday in honor of Hayre.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.