71-year-old man accused of killing 72-year-old wife in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a 71-year-old man who is accused of killing his 72-year-old wife in Gastonia Thursday morning.
Gaston County Police responded to Willow Pond Road in Gastonia for a shooting at 6:54 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found 72-year-old Judy Allred Helms suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center by Gaston Emergency Medical Services, where she was pronounced dead.
Helms’s husband, 71-year-old Rickey Allen Holdsclaw was taken into custody at the scene. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Holdsclaw is currently incarcerated at the Gaston County Jail under a hold pending first appearance in court.
Police say there is no further information available at this time.
