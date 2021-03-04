Woman missing from Lexington assisted-living home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police need the public’s help to find a woman who left an assisted care facility where she lives in Lexington.
Linda Holden was last seen on Addy Lane at 9 p.m. Wednesday wearing multi-colored pajamas.
Officers describe her as 5-feet 5-inches and 125 pounds.
They said she has mental health issues but they are not life threatening and she is not believed to be a danger to herself.
If anyone sees her or knows where she is, they should call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.
