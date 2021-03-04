WMBF SALUTES: Marine veteran creates woodworking business during pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Paul Yurkin, a former U.S. Marine, and his wife Amanda’s business all began with handmade wooden crosses to give to first responders.
The couple never thought in March of 2020 that their woodworking hobby would become a fully-developed business now known as Lowcountry Custom Flags & More.
The Yurkins can make anything imaginable, from specialty flags like the well-known ‘waved flag,’ to the crosses and even home decor.
Paul has made flags for any and all, but there’s one in particular he hasn’t forgotten - a specialty flag request from a friend he served with in Afghanistan.
“I was so meticulous with this flag because not only was it just wood, but it symbolized something for me,” Yurkin said.
