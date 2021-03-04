Sheriff: SC house guest leaves home in nightmarish condition with feces, urine on walls

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A house guest left a South Carolina home in a nightmarish condition causing $30,000 worth of damage which included holes throughout the residence as well as feces and urine on the walls, according to investigators.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Kristion Keller who has been charged with malicious injury to personal property in excess of $10,000.
He was given a $25,000 bond on Thursday and ordered to not leave the state nor have contact with the victim.
The victim said Keller and his wife, both friends of her boyfriend, were supposed to have stopped by to stay a short while before moving on. Instead, the Kellers would eventually hang sheets of plastic dividing the house between the Kellers and the victim and her boyfriend, a report by the sheriff’s office stated.
The victims said they could not handle living with Keller and his wife so they left the home and filed for an eviction with civil court.
“The victims left the residence staying with a relative until their court date,” OCSO officials said. “Meantime, they were contacted multiple times by the Kellers who were stating that repairs were needed on the home.”
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said his investigators were told that the victim received threats of legal action if she did not have someone make repairs.
When the victims learned the Kellers had abandoned the home prior to the court date they returned home.
The victims reported that when they got home the front door of the house was open and that there was damage in every room.
A report states that there were holes in the walls, water on the floors, and urine and human feces spread on the floors, walls and ceilings.
According to the victims, the vanity and drawers were in the shower and bath tub sitting in water, and the kitchen appliances were all damaged. In addition, the wires to the AC unit were torn from the wall and food was put inside the unit as well as in the wall.
The victim said that the beds were soiled with different liquids and was not sure what they were.
