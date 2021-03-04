SC State announces spring football schedule

ORANGEBURG, SC - After 15 months of chomping at the bit, the Bulldogs are ready to reclaim the gridiron! The South Carolina State Department of Athletics has announced a revised 2021 Spring Football Schedule.
The Bulldogs will open the spring season at home Saturday, March 6 against SWAC foe Alabama A&M in a 1:30 p.m. start at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Following the Battle of the Bulldogs, Delaware State travels to Orangeburg on March 13 for a 1:30 p.m. MEAC showdown.
Coach Pough and the Bulldogs will wrap up the spring schedule on the road at Alabama State on April 3 at 2 p.m. and at Delaware State on April 17, time TBD.
Important GAMEDAY Information
- All game tickets are $35.
- All tickets must be purchased online IN ADVANCE and downloaded to your smartphone.
- There will be GAME DAY ticket sales ONLINE ONLY and NO tickets will be sold at stadium.
- 2020 Season Ticket Holders who opted to keep their tickets for the Spring 21 season will receive an email with the link to your tickets and parking (if you purchased season parking).
2020 STATE Club members who opted to keep their tickets and parking for the Spring 21 season will receive two emails that will include the links for their tickets and parking. STATE Club parking will be in Mitchell Field and Felton Field. You must enter campus via Gate 1 off Russell Street.
- STATE Club members that opted out of the Spring 21 season, transferred their tickets to the Fall 21 season or donated to the Bulldog Relief Fund, and want to attend the Spring games, must purchase single game tickets online, and must purchase game day parking and download to your smartphone if you want to park on campus.
- Fans who opted out of the Spring 21 season, transferred their tickets to the Fall 21 season or donated to the Bulldog Relief Fund, and want to attend the Spring 21 games, must purchase single game tickets online, and download to their smartphone.
- Game Day Parking will be sold for $15.00 to individuals wanting to park on campus. You must enter campus via Gate 5 (Chestnut Street/Highway 21 By-pass), or purchase online and download to your smartphone.
- MEAC passes and SC High School League Passes will NOT be honored.
- Clear bag policy will enforced.
- Limited Media ALLOWED!! Credentials will be approved by the Sports Information Office.
More GAME DAY information coming soon. For more information on how to purchase your tickets visit www.scsuathletics.com or call the SC State Ticket Office at (803) 536-8579.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.