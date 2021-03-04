Person stabbed at gas station in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A person was stabbed in downtown Columbia on Thursday, police confirmed.
It happened at Mains Best gas station, at the corner of Main Street and Elmwood Avenue, near Bull Street.
Police have arrested someone in the crime.
The victim’s condition is not yet known.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the stabbing happened at DHEC. Police have since updated that information.
