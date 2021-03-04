Newberry man wanted for stealing vehicle on Glenn Street

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Several agencies are searching for a man in connection with a stolen vehicle incict that occurred on Gleen Street.
Officials say Cody Lee Geiger stole the vehicle and was later seen walking near Bachman Chapel. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in that area.
Geiger is described as a 5′6 white male that weighs 125 pounds.
Anyone with information about Geiger’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
