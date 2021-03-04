‘I just want to see justice:’ Murder victim’s daughter watches state’s action on death penalty

“He gloated during a hearing that we had in Dorchester County during one of his Supreme Court appeals, about how wonderful his grandchildren are, when he had either six or seven or something like that, and how beautiful they were and he enjoyed getting letters and things from them in prison and everything,” Leitner said. “And I just really just wanted to scream at that point because it was like, ‘Wow, my mother never even got to see me get married. I didn’t have a mother to be the mother of the bride. She never got to see me have my beautiful daughter and she doesn’t get to see her great-granddaughter. So he gets to enjoy all those things at taxpayers’ expense, while you know we suffer with the knowledge of knowing that we’ve lost her and we’ll never get her back.”