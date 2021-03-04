First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunny, cooler weather in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some cooler weather for your weekend. Next week, though, our temperatures will warm up.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
· On Friday, we’ll see more sunshine. It will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
· Even cooler weather moves in for Saturday and Sunday with highs generally in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Saturday. More sunshine on Sunday.
· Much warmer weather is expected in the mid to upper 70s later next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the area as a weak cold front moves in from the north. No rain is expected. It will be another cold night with low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
On Friday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A weak disturbance will move in from the northwest Friday night. At this time, we’re mainly expecting an increase in cloud cover across the Midlands. No rain is expected, but we’ll watch it closely for you.
On Saturday, we’ll see more clouds to start, then a mix of sunshine and clouds through the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
For Sunday, it will remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
Much warmer weather moves in later next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible next weekend.
Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Saturday: Clouds & Sun. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. A Warmer Day. Highs in the mid 70s.
