First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warm Today, Cooler Temps for the Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tons-o-Sun is in the forecast for the rest of the week into next week too!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking plenty of sunshine ahead.
· Today will be sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s.
· Mostly sunny skies Friday. It will cool off to the low 60s.
· Even cooler weather moves in for Saturday and Sunday with highs generally in the mid to upper 50s.
· Sunshine continues throughout next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
High pressure to our north will bring abundant sunshine to the region. Temperatures are mild, with highs reaching the low 70s.
A trough in the jet stream sinks southward and a weak cold front moves in cooling us off Friday. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the low 60s. The front only produces a few thin clouds, skies are mostly sunny.
Saturday there’s a low pressure system to our south that will kick off some clouds in the morning and then partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon. The trough in the jet stream still sits over the region bringing the cooler weather. Morning lows are around 40 and highs reach the upper 50s.
Sunday morning we have no clouds so we cool off and could see some patchy frost. Morning lows are down to 31. Then highs reach the mid to upper 50s.
Monday morning is also cold, with lows down to 30, so frost is once again a concern. Sunny skies are expected with high temperatures reaching near 60.
Today: Sunny Skies. Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Clouds & Sun. Cool. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.
Sunday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
