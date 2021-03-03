River Bluff advances to first state title game

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - River Bluff High advances to its first state championship in boys basketball history. The Gators win an instant classic from Lexington High School on Tuesday night, 45-43, over Dutch Fork in the 5A Lower State Title Game.
“This is what you work for,” said Gators head coach Ben Lee. “Everybody says it, I know it’s cliche, but it’s really rewarding right now to feel this way after all the work you put into it.”
The Gators stormed out to an early lead. River Bluff junior forward Preston Hearn’s basket, with 2:11 to play in the first quarter, lifted them to a 14-4 advantage.
By the closing moments of the first-half, Dutch Fork rallied to tie it at 23. But, the Gators made sure to use every second to their benefit. Landon Stills drove the ball up the floor and found Malachi Reeves camped in the corner. The senior forward confidently set his feet, squared up, and knocked down the triple at the buzzer. Gators were up 26-23 at the half.
The Silver Foxes grit was on display throughout the contest. Trailing 35-27 in the third, Dutch Fork guard Jordan Snipe-Campbell capped off a 10-2 run with a jumper in the lane. Silver Foxes once again had fought back to tie it, 37-37.
Dutch Fork’s Houston Jones had a big night. He had a team-high 15 points, and he made multiple clutch shots in the fourth quarter. Jones gave the Silver Foxes their first lead of the game on a triple from the corner with under four minutes to go. Then with a minute to spare, Dutch Fork trailing 43-40, Jones drained a stepback three-point shot. It felt like he took it from Main Street in Lexington. It tied the game at 43-43.
River Bluff would take a two-point lead on pair of free throws in the final minute of regulation.
Dutch Fork had a final look to tie or win it in regulation with 5.5 seconds left.
“All day today felt like those final five seconds,” added Lee. “You’re on edge. You’re anxious.”
The Silver Foxes made sure to find their sharpshooter in Jones. He missed the game-winning attempt from beyond the arc, but the Gators fouled him on the play.
Unfortunately for Jones, destiny was on River Bluff’s side. He missed all three free throw attempts, and the Gators secured the victory.
River Bluff earned this win by displaying tremendous resolution in critical moments against a talented Dutch Fork squad.
“They are some gutsy young men,” Lee said about his team. “I think [the credit] goes to their parents and the way they raised them. Unbelievably excited. Happy for those guys and their parents.”
“My first year here, we won six games—my second year four,” Lee said. “For the administration to keep the patience with me and then to get to this point, I don’t even know what to say.”
Tuesday night’s sensational victory says it all.
River Bluff plays Dorman on Saturday night for the 5A State Championship.
