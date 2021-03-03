RCSD: Man wanted for armed robbery of Circle K on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man in connection with the armed robbery of the Circle K on Broad River Road.
The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on February 22.
Surveillance video shows the man purchase a beer before walking around the counter and pointing a flare gun at the cashier.
The men then took money from the register before fleeing on foot.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.
Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
