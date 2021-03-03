Monoclonal Antibody Treatment provides quick recoveries for some COVID-19 patients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is saying a COVID-19 treatment aimed at keeping those at highest risk for severe disease in South Carolina out of the hospital is showing promising results.
The hospital says they have now administered the monoclonal antibody treatment to over 1,000 people across the state since it received FDA approval in the Fall, with doctors saying it’s working.
“We have patients who we feel would have had a bad outcome without therapies like this,” Prisma Health Medical Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Dr. Anthony Albrecht said.
Pat Pike is one patient from Sumter who received the treatment.
“I’ve told everyone that if you can get it and get the antibody, do it,” Pike said. “I’ve had friends that have gotten the infusion, and it was just like me, they felt great within a few days.”
Pike is 78-years-old, and with heart problems and type two diabetes, she feared the worst when she tested positive for COVID-19 in late November.
“I figured I might be one that didn’t make it, so I wrote all my kids a letter and my granddaughter because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Pike said.
She said she was shocked when her doctor told her she tested positive for COVID-19.
“I was in shock because I thought I had bronchitis,” Pike said.
She says her doctor suggested getting the monoclonal antibody treatment.
Prisma offers the Bamlanivimab and Regeneron treatments, which are what Dr. Albrecht described as an antibody cocktail to COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for severe disease but are not currently hospitalized.
“These antibodies then track down the virus in these patients, and hopefully neutralize them and make them essentially get over this infection faster,” Dr. Albrecht said.
Pike said the results for her were almost immediate.
“I got the transfusion on Wednesday, and by Friday I felt great,” Pike said.
Prisma Health officials said they have treated over 1200 patients, and the percent that needed to be hospitalized after treatment was under 3%.
“Clearly, more than anecdotally, this has worked for some patients incredibly well,” Dr. Albrecht said.
Pike said she considers herself to be one of those and is thankful for the treatment.
“I thank God every day,” Pike said. “I knew he was in control and whatever happened I would be alright.”
Dr. Albrecht notes that those who receive the treatment can’t get the COVID-19 vaccine for 3 months afterward. Pike says she plans to get the vaccine later this month.
Prisma Health officials said the treatment is time-sensitive, so it’s important for those at high risk to receive it as soon as possible after a positive result and within 10 days of developing symptoms.
Patients need a physician’s referral to receive the antibody treatment. If a community member does not have a primary care physician but has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Prisma Health officials said they can access the treatment by scheduling an online exam. They will be screened for eligibility and referred for treatment if needed.
