Man in custody following police chase in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested after a traffic stop turned into a police chase in Saluda County.
James Childers has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana.
On March 1, a deputy with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Dodge truck.
The suspect, later identified as Childers, fled the officer and a vehicle pursuit began on Columbia Highway traveling towards the Town of Saluda.
The chase eventually came to an end on the 2400 block of Columbia Highway.
