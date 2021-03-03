Lexington man arrested for stealing more than 80 catalytic converters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the theft of more than 80 catalytic converters.
Curtis Sebastian Crummie, 41, has been charged with 85 counts of felony property crimes in connection with the catalytic converters and a stolen truck and trailer he was using.
“We were called about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Shirway and Old Barnwell roads,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Someone spotted the catalytic converters in the bed of the truck and knew that didn’t look right.”
On March 2, deputies responded to the suspicious vehicle and found Crummie near the truck and the trailer. Officials say he had been inside a nearby business asking for money and to use the phone.
“The catalytic converters were reported stolen from a metal recycling shop in Orangeburg County, the truck, and trailer were stolen from an adjacent business,” Koon said. “We’re working with sheriff’s office detectives there and sharing information that will help both of our ongoing investigations.”
Crummie was taken into custody at the scene. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
