Lawmakers review SC’s electric grid in aftermath of Texas winter storm

“The situation in Texas was a tragedy with the loss of life and long-term consequences,” Dominion Energy Director of Electric Transmissions Lee Xanthakos said. “Our thoughts are with the Texas families struggling to recover and working hard to move forward. As we think about their awful situation, we can’t help but wonder if the same could happen to us. For example, was the situation avoidable? Can that happen here? What can we do to prevent it?”