FIRST ALERT: Rain this morning, then sun returns this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The rain lasts into the mid morning hours then the clouds break up and sun appears by the afternoon!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· This morning is a First Alert for periods of heavy rain.
· The sun is back by this afternoon with low 60s.
· Thursday looks warm and sunny with upper 60s.
· Friday we cool down with highs in the upper 50s.
· Expect some clouds Saturday morning then partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.
First Alert Weather Story:
We have rain showers this morning as a low pressure system moves over the Carolinas and into the Atlantic. This morning is a first alert for periods of heavy rain and we cannot rule out a rumble of thunder here and there either. By around 10am the clouds start breaking up and sunshine returns with highs reaching the low 60s.
Thursday morning we have lows in the upper 30s and highs reach the upper 60s by the afternoon. Skies are sunny as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region.
A high pressure system to our north pushes farther south and brings a weak cold front from the northeast. This front lowers our temps Friday. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.
A low pressure system to our south swings by and increases clouds Friday night into Saturday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning Saturday then partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Temperatures are still cooler than average with lows near 40 and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday we clear up and we are cooler than average. Morning lows are down to 32 and highs reach the mid 50s.
Alert Day Today: Cloudy in the morning, sun by the afternoon. Heavy AM rain likely, especially south. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Thursday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: More sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Clouds in the morning, then partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Sunshine. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny & mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.