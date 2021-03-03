First Alert Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine for the next several days in the Midlands

More dry weather is expected Friday. A weak cold front will slide in from the north just as a weak disturbance moves in from the northwest. At this time, we’re expecting very little rain from this Friday night. Most areas will be dry, but we’ll include a 20% chance of showers Friday night for the Southern Midlands and the CSRA. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday night into early Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.