First Alert Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine for the next several days in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a lot of sunshine in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
· We’re tracking plenty of sunshine ahead.
· Thursday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· On Friday, we’ll see more sunshine. It will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
· Even cooler weather moves in for Saturday and Sunday with highs generally in the mid to upper 50s.
· Much warmer weather is expected in the low to mid 70s later next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, high pressure will build over the area, giving way to clear, cold conditions. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Bundle up!
Dry weather is expected Thursday. We’ll see sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
More dry weather is expected Friday. A weak cold front will slide in from the north just as a weak disturbance moves in from the northwest. At this time, we’re expecting very little rain from this Friday night. Most areas will be dry, but we’ll include a 20% chance of showers Friday night for the Southern Midlands and the CSRA. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday night into early Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
On Saturday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
For Sunday, it will remain cool with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
Much warmer weather moves in later next week with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Thursday: Sunny Skies. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: More Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Saturday: Clouds & Sun. Cool. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
