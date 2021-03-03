CPD: 17-year-old wanted in connection with fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the Capital Heights neighborhood.
Officers are searching for 17-year-old Javion Harper will be charged as an adult for murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On February 23, officers were dispatched to the shots fired called on 100 block of Cardamon Court after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.
While en route to the location, officers were notified about two shooting victims that were being taken to an area hospital.
One victim, Leroy Nix III, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Officials say Harper was arguing and fighting with the victims prior to the shooting.
Harper should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Harper’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
