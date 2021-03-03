City of West Columbia votes to extend emergency face mask ordinance

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - West Columbia city councilmembers voted to extend its emergency ordinance requiring face coverings on Tuesday.
The ordinance requires anyone within the city limits to wear a face covering while inside of a foodservice or retail establishment, hair or nail salon, barbershop, personal hygiene establishment, medical office, or city building. That list includes the following:
- Grocery stores
- Pharmacies
- Commercial stores that sell goods or services to the public
- Alcoholic beverage stores
- Laundromats
Employees who work at foodservice establishments will also be required to wear face coverings while working at all times during face-to-face interaction with the public, interactions with other employees, and when social distancing of six feet cannot be observed.
Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:
- by any person who is unable to safely wear a Face Covering due to age or an underlying health condition;
- by any person who is physically unable to remove the Face Covering without the assistance of others;
- by all persons 10 years of age or under, unless in a restaurant, where the requirement is 2 years of age or over;
- all persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a Face Covering;
- any person in a private or individual office;
- where it is not feasible to wear a Face Covering, including
- persons receiving oral health services,
- persons swimming,
- engaging in athletic activities;
- for patrons of Foodservice Establishments while they are dining; and
- by police officers, firefighters, and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.
Any citizen who violates the ordinance will be fined no more than $25. Complaints about violations can be made by calling 803-939-8627.
The ordinance is now set to expire on May 1, 2021.
