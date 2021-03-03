Carolina Cookin’: Real Mexico Restaurant y Tienda

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Cookin’ is all about finding the best of the best when it comes to top-notch food in the Midlands. This week, we’re heading over to Real Mexico on Bush River Road!
We’re going to go ahead and cut to the chase here...you’re probably going to want to order the beef Birria Quesa-tacos. We tried them, they’re AMAZING. Especially after you dip them in the consome, a soup that comes along with the order.
If you’re looking for some of your other Mexican restaurant faves, those are available too! Molcajete, tortas, shrimp tacos, and more.
You can visit the Real Mexico Facebook page to see if anything catches your eye by clicking here.
If you know a South Carolina restaurant that Miranda and Greg should check out for Carolina Cookin’, just send an email with the restaurant name and location to mparnell@wistv.com, and we’ll try to head that way!
