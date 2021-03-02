Tuesday Tunes on WIS Midday with the Mark Rapp Quartet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Mark Rapp Quartet performs live from the Koger Center for your Tuesday Tunes on WIS Midday.
The performers include:
- Mark Rapp on trumpet
- Sam Edwards on bass
- Amos Hoffman on guitar
- Brendan Bull on drums
Mark Rapp is a musician and founder of the ColaJazz Foundation, which is dedicated to growing, supporting and promoting jazz throughout the Midlands.
This year, the ColaJazz Foundation is the recipient of the 2021 Governor’s Award. This Award for the Arts is the highest honor the state gives in the arts to recognize outstanding achievement and contributions to the arts in South Carolina.
You can see more of the Mark Rapp Quartet every Saturday when they perform at The Joint @ 1710 Main.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.