Sumter High School coach dies after battling COVID-19

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man who coached at Sumter High School for years has died after fighting COVID-19, principal Nicholas Pearson said.
Coach Ron McBride died Sunday, Feb. 28. He had been at SHS for eight years.
McBride also coached at Crestwood High School in Sumter.
Crestwood Knights Football shared news of McBride’s death on social media, calling him “a pillar to the Sumter community.”
McBride was an assistant coach with the Lady Knights Basketball team and a former Crestwood football defensive line coach.
“Coach McBride was a loving, caring, humorous individual who cared deeply about everyone he came in contact with,” the team said on social media. “Coach always had a smile on his face and made it his duty to spread the joy to everyone.”
