SC authorities searching for fugitive convicted in drug distribution ring

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Marshals Service along with Crime Stoppers are searching for a fugitive who has ties to Georgetown.
Authorities are searching for 34-year-old Gabrielle Myers who is wanted for failing to surrender. Myers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
“Myers was part of a large drug distribution ring in Columbia that was trafficking heroin and cocaine,” Midlands Crime Stoppers officials said. “She has ties to the Columbia and Georgetown areas of South Carolina.”
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.
“Anonymity is always guaranteed,” authorities said. ”A cash reward up to a $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.”
You can submit a tip in the following ways.
- MOBILE TIP — Download the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device
- WEB TIP — go to www.CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip
- PHONE TIP — call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
